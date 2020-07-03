FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AES by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in AES by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

