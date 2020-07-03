FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7,441.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,913 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,908 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

