FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $178,000 in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 437.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 197,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 160,882 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.5% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 421,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 18.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Navient by 57.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.