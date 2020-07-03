FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $138.52 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

