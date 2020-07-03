FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 600,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 56.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 722,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.38. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.