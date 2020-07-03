FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 2.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $2,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $2,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $1,925,000.

IYG opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

