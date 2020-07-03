FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,528 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,781 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NYSE:HAL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.