FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $193,000 Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Meredith as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Meredith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meredith by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 54.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 316.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of MDP opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.