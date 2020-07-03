FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,288,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,487,000 after buying an additional 2,049,316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after buying an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 997,595 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

