FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Exponent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exponent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $83.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

