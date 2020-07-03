Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.82.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

