Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

