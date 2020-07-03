FedEx Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.48 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

