FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,190.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

