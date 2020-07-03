FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.08.

FedEx stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

