FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,190.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

