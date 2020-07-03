FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $167.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in FedEx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 327,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in FedEx by 1,190.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

