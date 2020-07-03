FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $169.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

