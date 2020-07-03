FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading 11.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $163.65 and last traded at $156.66, 17,958,147 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 496% from the average session volume of 3,011,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.