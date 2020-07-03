FedEx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 40,934 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 17,797 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

