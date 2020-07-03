Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.54.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 263.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

