Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96, approximately 16,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 23,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.73.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

