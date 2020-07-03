First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FBP. Citigroup increased their target price on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:FBP opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

