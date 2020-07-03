First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 772 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $365.89 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $369.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day moving average of $325.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

