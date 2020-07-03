First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $271,000 Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

