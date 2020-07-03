First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,523,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

