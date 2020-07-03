First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $475,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Shares of MCHP opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.