First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SYSCO by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 460,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 338,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.