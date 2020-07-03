First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $239,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $56.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

