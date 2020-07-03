First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $245,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Insiders bought 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117 over the last three months. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYBT stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.