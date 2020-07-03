First Financial Bank Trust Division Makes New $227,000 Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $112.46 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

