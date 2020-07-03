First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.86. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

