First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases New Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Chubb by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

