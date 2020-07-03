First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 5,600 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after buying an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

NYSE MS opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

