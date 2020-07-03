First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $267.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

