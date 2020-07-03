First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $179.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.