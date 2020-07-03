First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,021 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

