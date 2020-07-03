First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,189 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

