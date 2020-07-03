First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,643 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,482 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

