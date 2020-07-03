First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $332,020,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $94.34 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

