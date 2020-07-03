First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 2,966 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

