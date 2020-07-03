First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 3,063 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

