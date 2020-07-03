First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes $335,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,916,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $85.63 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.