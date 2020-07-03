First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 797,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 393,955 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 325,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 160,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $881,000. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 778,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $8,652,760.92. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $9.46 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

