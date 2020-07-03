First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.24.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

