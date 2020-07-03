Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,166,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

