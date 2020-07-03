FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $8.97 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last week, FLETA has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01701265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00109067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,531,024 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

