Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,643 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 570,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,568,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

