Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,768 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.