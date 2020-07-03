Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €81.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.84 ($91.96).

FME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($99.16) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €78.98 ($88.74) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €75.40 and a 200-day moving average of €69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($91.12).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.